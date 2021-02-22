Holcomb Directs Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Indiana to Mark 500,000 COVID Fatalities in US

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff across the state as the United States passes 500,000 fatalities related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The direction comes after President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the virus’ victims Monday. Per the proclamation, all flags will be flown at half-staff through sunset on Friday.

According to tabulations from NBC News, the United States passed 500,000 total COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday afternoon. As of Monday, 501,092 people have died after contracting the virus. That number nearly equals the population of Atlanta and of Sacramento, California, and is more than double the number of Americans who lost their lives during World War II.

The president marked the milestone with a moment of silence and a candle-lighting on Monday in Washington.

Worldwide, the pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 2.5 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 11,982 Indiana residents have died after contracting COVID, including 35 new deaths that were confirmed Monday. Another 425 fatalities are currently classified as “probable” COVID-related deaths.