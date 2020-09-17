Historic Southport Lanes in Lakeview to Close Permanently After Nearly 100 Years

A 98-year-old bar, bowling alley and billiards hall in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood is set to close its doors for good this month, the bar announced.

Southport Lanes in Lakeview's Southport Corridor plans to close its doors permanently on Sept. 27, according to a spokesperson.

"Southport Lanes enthusiastically welcomes guests to stop by in the next week and a half to enjoy some craft beer and bar fare on the sidewalk cafe," a release stated. "There is also limited indoor seating, as well as carryout available. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, bowling and billiards is not available."

First named The Nook, Southport Lanes was built by the Schlitz Brewery around 1900, according to its website. The name was changed in 1922 and bowling lanes were added.

Southport Lanes is the latest Chicago establishment to close its doors permanently during the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, Redmond's Ale House, a popular sports bar in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood, closed for good Sunday.