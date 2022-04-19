Here's Where the Travel Mask Mandate Has Been Lifted in Chicago Area

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that face coverings will no longer be required in Illinois while traveling on public transportation, aligning with the latest ruling from a federal judge.

The governor said he will revise his executive order to lift travel mask requirements across the state and "align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation."

The change means masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports in Illinois, though they could remain in place in some locations as "local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation," Pritzker said.

As of Tuesday evening, several public transit agencies across the Chicago area announced masks are now optional following the governor's announcement.

So where have travel masking requirements been lifted around Chicago?

Airports and Airlines

According to the statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation, masks will no longer be required at O’Hare and Midway airports, effective immediately.

“In order to align with recent changes in state and federal guidelines, the Chicago Department of Aviation will no longer require masks at O’Hare and Midway International Airports,” officials said.

Officials are still encouraging passengers to wear masks in airports, and to extend courtesy to those who decide to do so.

“Please be kind and courteous to fellow passengers as we continue to welcome folks back to Chicago’s airports,” the statement read.

A number of airlines, including United Airlines, which is based out of Chicago, have said that the ruling means masks are no longer required on domestic flights.

Metra

Metra said Tuesday that masks will now be optional on train lines, following an announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that face coverings will no longer be required in Illinois while traveling on public transportation.

"Given Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement, starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. We are asking everyone to please be courteous and kind toward your fellow riders and understanding of their needs and choices. This has been a difficult period for everyone – let’s all do what we can to help each other on the way back," Metra said in a statement.

CTA and Pace

Both the Chicago Transit Authority and Pace released statements Tuesday saying masks are now optional on train lines and buses, effective immediately.

"As a result of the Governor's announcement regarding executive order 2022-06, CTA will no longer require masks on public transit," CTA said in a statement.

The two agencies encouraged passengers to be courteous and respectful of other riders, still encouraging customers to wear a mask while on board.

"In response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement, masks will be welcome but not required on Pace buses or at facilities effective immediately," Pace said in a statement. "Let’s all do what we can to help each other on the way back."

Uber and Lyft

Both Uber and Lyft also released statements saying masks are now optional for riders and drivers.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the company said in updated safety guidance on its website. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

Lyft offered a similar statement and added: "We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don't wish to take."

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national mask mandate on airplanes and mass public transit. In a 59-page ruling, the Florida judge said the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

The CDC had recently extended a federal mask mandate on public transit and in public transportation hubs until May 3, to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.