Here's Where Each Illinois Region Stands on Coronavirus Metrics

All but one of Illinois' 102 counties are at a "warning level" for the coronavirus as state officials impose Tier 3 mitigation efforts effective Friday.

The new restrictions, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, were in response to a rapid increase of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations statewide over the past month.

Tier 3 mitigations in Illinois force several businesses and spaces to close, including casinos and museums, among others. Non-essential businesses, such as gyms and salons, are also facing new limitations.

The "warning level" for most Illinois counties means each saw increases in two or more COVID-19 "risk indicators," the health department said. The counties now under a warning include every county in the state, except for Union in southern Illinois.

Here are the metrics from regions across the state, which all face mitigations:

Region 1 –

Region 1, located in northwestern Illinois, reported an 18.2% positvity rate as of Wednesday, which is a decrease from their peak at 20.9% exactly one week prior.

Hospitalization rates have remained fairly steady across the region, reaching 30 as of Wednesday. ICU bed availability sits at 25% and hospital beds at 28%.

Counties in Region 1 include Boone, Caroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.

Region 2 -

Region 2 has also seen a slow and steady decrease of COVID-19 positivity rates over the past week, hitting a peak at 17% but dropping to 16.1% as of Wednesday.

Hospital admissions in the region have seen a steady increase in recent days, with just 29% of hospital beds available and 26% of ICU beds.

Counties in Region 2 include Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford.

Region 3 –

Region 3, which includes Springfield and other cities in western Illinois, saw its positivity rate steadily decrease over the past week, reporting 15.3% Wednesday -- the region's lowest since Nov. 8.

The region's hospitalization rates have risen, however, now sitting at 30. ICU bed availability currently stands at 20% and hospital beds at 28%.

Counties in Region 3 include Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott.

Region 4 –

Region 4, which is adjacent to St. Louis, has been seeing a steady increase in positvity rates since Nov 8., peaking at 16.4% Monday. The region dropped to 15.5% by Wednesday.

Hospitalizations currently sit at 13 with ICU bed availability at 23% and hospital bed availability at 16%, which is below the 20% threshold from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Counties in Region 4 include Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.

Region 5 –

Located in southern Illinois, Region 5' positivity rate has just seen a decrease as of Wednesday, sitting at 12.9%. The region peaked at 13.9% both Nov. 13 and 14.

Hospitalizations in the region have seen a steady increase since Nov. 14, currently at 16 with 45% of hospital beds available and 30% of ICU beds.

Counties in Region 5 include Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson. Union county is the only in Illinois not at "warning level," according to health officials.

Region 6 –

Region 6, containing Illinois' Champaign county, calculates positivity rates separate from the results of the saliva test at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Apart from the university, the region's positivity rate has generally increased to 14.5% as of Wednesday, which is 0.1% lower than one day prior.

Including the saliva test, the region would be sitting at a 5.5% positvity rate, which is the lowest in the state but still steadily increasing since Nov. 8.

Hospitalizations have also seen an increase reaching 35 Wednesday, based on IDPH data. ICU bed capacity is at 33% with hospital bed capacity at 29%.

Counties in Region 6 include Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iraquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermilion.

Region 7 –

Only two counties are included in Region 7, which was seeing an increase in positivity rates until Tuesday, when the region began to decline. The rate sits at 20.1% as of Wednesday.

Hospitalization rates have slowly increased in Region 7, with officials currently reporting 47. ICU bed availability is at 15% and hospital beds at 12%, both of which are below the 20% threshold set by the state's health department.

Counties in Region 7 include Kankakee and Will.

Region 8 –

Region 8, comprised of again just two counties, has seen a decrease in positvity rates over the past week, but rose 0.2% from one day before Wednesday to 14.8%.

Hospitalization rates remain the highest in the state in Region 8, reporting 60 as of Wednesday. ICU bed availability is at 23% and hospital beds at 17%, which is below the 20% threshold.

Counties in Region 8 include DuPage and Kane.

Region 9 –

Comprised again of just two counties, Region 9's positivity rate has dropped then remained steady at 15% as of Wednesday. The region peaked at 17.1% Nov. 13.

Hospital admissions have seen an increase throughout the region, reportedly at 44 as of Wednesday. ICU bed capacity sits at 31% and hospital beds at 20%, according to IDPH data.

Counties in Region 9 include Lake and McHenry.

Region 10 –

Region 10, which includes all of Cook County not within Chicago’s city limits, has seen a general decline in positivity rate since Sunday, but has fluctuated 0.2% over the last week. The region's rate was at 15.6% as of Wednesday.

The region has seen eight days of hospital admission increases, sitting at 120 as of Wednesday -- the highest in the state. Hospital bed capacity is at 21% and ICU beds at 20%.

Cook is the only county included in Region 10.

Region 11 –

Chicago, the only city in Region 11, has seen a slow and steady decline of positivity rates, reportedly at 14.9% as of Wednesday. The region peaked Nov. 13 at 15.6%.

With the second highest hospitalizations in Illinois at 115, Chicago has seen five days of hospital admission increases. ICU bed availability is at 23% and hospital beds at 21%.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city is under a "stay-at-home advisory," encouraging residents to only leave their homes for necessary tasks and to practice proper mitigation efforts when in public.