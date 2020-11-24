Here's Where Each Illinois Region Stands on Coronavirus Metrics

Most Illinois counties are at a "warning level" for the coronavirus as the state moves into Tier 3 mitigations this week.

The new restrictions, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, were in response to a rapid increase of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations statewide over the past month.

Tier 3 mitigations in Illinois force several businesses and spaces to close, including casinos and museums, among others. Non-essential businesses, such as gyms and salons, are also facing new limitations.

The "warning level" for most Illinois counties means each saw increases in two or more COVID-19 "risk indicators," the health department said. The counties now under a warning include every county in the state, except for Union in southern Illinois.

Here are the metrics from regions across the state, which all face mitigations:

Region 1 –

Region 1, located in northwestern Illinois, reported a 16.3% positvity rate as of Saturday, which is the latest number in the region's 11-day decline.

Hospitalization rates have dropped slightly across the region with 282 patients receiving coronavirus treatment as of Saturday. ICU bed availability sits at 25.7% and hospital beds at 27.4%.

Counties in Region 1 include Boone, Caroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.

Region 2 -

Region 2 has also seen a slow and steady decrease of COVID-19 positivity rates over the past week, dropping to 14.5% as of Saturday -- 0.2% lower from one day prior.

Hospital admissions increased slightly Saturday to 511 COVID-19 patients, which is one of the highest in the state. According to the latest data, 32.9% of hospital beds available and 24.4% of ICU beds.

Counties in Region 2 include Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford.

Region 3 –

Region 3, which includes Springfield and other cities in western Illinois, saw its positivity rate steadily decrease over the past week, reporting 13.7% Saturday.

The region's hospitalization rates has steadily increased to 339 coronavirus patients. ICU bed availability currently stands at 16.1% and hospital beds at 22.3%. Most recent data shows ICU bed availability lower than the state's 20% threshold.

Counties in Region 3 include Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott.

Region 4 –

Region 4, which is adjacent to St. Louis, has seen a dropping positivity rate over recent days after a continual surge. The region dipped to 14.2% Saturday.

Hospitalizations decreased to 226 COVID-19 patients with ICU bed availability at 18.8% and hospital bed availability at 16.5%, which is below the 20% threshold from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Counties in Region 4 include Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.

Region 5 –

Located in southern Illinois, Region 5' positivity rate decreased by 0.1% Saturday, sitting at 12.5%. The region peaked at 13.9% both Nov. 13 and 14.

Hospitalizations saw an increase Saturday, currently at 162 with 43.2% of hospital beds available and 27.4% of ICU beds.

Counties in Region 5 include Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson. Union county is the only in Illinois not at "warning level," according to health officials.

Region 6 –

Region 6, containing Illinois' Champaign county, calculates positivity rates separate from the results of the saliva test at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Apart from the university, the region's positivity rate has seen a gradual decrease, now at 13.4%, which is 0.3% lower than one day prior.

Including the saliva test, the region would remain at a 5.3% positvity rate, which is the lowest in the state but still steadily increasing since Nov. 8.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly again Saturday to 261, based on IDPH data. ICU bed availability decreased to 32.9% and hospital beds to 28.4%.

Counties in Region 6 include Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iraquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermilion.

Region 7 –

Only two counties are included in Region 7, which was seeing an increase in positivity rates until Tuesday, when the region began to decline. The rate sits at 18.5% as of Saturday.

Hospitalization rates continued to increase in Region 7, with officials currently reporting 378 patients with coronavirus. ICU bed availability is at 18.9% and hospital beds at 17.5%, both of which are below the 20% threshold set by the state's health department.

Counties in Region 7 include Kankakee and Will.

Region 8 –

Region 8's positivity rate, comprised of again just two counties, remained steady at 14.5% Saturday, which is still the lowest the region has seen over the past two weeks.

Hospitalization rates remain the third in the state in Region 8, reporting 713 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday. ICU bed availability is at 19.3% and hospital beds at 16.6%, both of which are below the 20% threshold.

Counties in Region 8 include DuPage and Kane.

Region 9 –

Comprised again of just two counties, Region 9's positivity rate was the only to increase in Illinois Saturday, now at 14%. The region peaked at 17.1% Nov. 13.

Hospital admissions have continued to decrease, reportedly at 358 as of Saturday. ICU bed availability sits at 29.1% and hospital beds at 21.5%, according to IDPH data.

Counties in Region 9 include Lake and McHenry.

Region 10 –

Region 10, which includes all of Cook County not within Chicago’s city limits, decreased Saturday, reporting a 14.8% positvity rate. The updated number comes after a day of increase.

The region's hospital admissions also increased, sitting at 1,601 coronavirus patients as of Saturday -- the highest in the state. Hospital bed availability is at 22.3% and ICU beds at 17%, which is below the state's 20% threshold.

Cook is the only county included in Region 10.

Region 11 –

Chicago, the only city in Region 11, has seen a slow and steady decline of positivity rates, reportedly at 13.7% as of Saturday The region peaked Nov. 13 at 15.6%.

With the second highest hospitalizations in Illinois at 1,262, Chicago saw its latest increase in metrics. ICU bed availability sits at 23.6% and hospital beds at 20.6%.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city is under a "stay-at-home advisory," encouraging residents to only leave their homes for necessary tasks and to practice proper mitigation efforts when in public.