Here's a Full List of Illinois' Mass Vaccination Sites

The newest locations comes as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week

Four new mass vaccination sites are expected to open this week in the Chicago area, most of which will vaccinate any Illinois eligible resident regardless of where they live.

The newest locations comes as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments:

DateLocationAddressAppointmentDaily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenAdams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center		300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/2,100
Now OpenCook County: Tinley Park Convention Center18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
 
Now OpenCook County: Triton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County: South Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County:
Former K-Mart		1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenCook County:
Former HOBO		7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160 
Now OpenDuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 12015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, ILhttps://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine1,000
Now OpenGrundy County:
Shabbona Middle School		725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/540
Now OpenJackson County: Banterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenJackson County: Carbondale Civic Center200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/540
April 2Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.https://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenKane County:
Former Sam’s Club		501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/750 
April 1Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center		102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL		https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US  400 
Now OpenMadison County:
Gateway Convention Center		1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php1350
Now OpenSangamon County:
Orr Building		Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org1620
(217) 210-8801
Now OpenSt. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville ILhttps://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department1080
April 2Will County:
Former Toys R Us		3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL  		https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw  800 
Now OpenWinnebago County: Former K-Mart1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL  https://www.wchd.org/  1350
  Now OpenCity of Chicago: United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=ILChicago/ Cook County Only
Now OpenDeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center		1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, ILhttps://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/County residents only
Now OpenLake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, ILhttps://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_USIndividuals who live and work in County
Mar 30McHenry County:
Former K-Mart		1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock ILhttps://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations  County residents only
Now OpenMcLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena		101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL  https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine  County residents only
Now OpenRock Island County:
Camden Centre		2701 1st Street East, Milan IL  https://richd.org/County residents Only
    Now OpenVermilion County:
Danville Community College		2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only
  Now Open  Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only

