Here's a Full List of Illinois' Mass Vaccination Sites

Four new mass vaccination sites are expected to open this week in the Chicago area, most of which will vaccinate any Illinois eligible resident regardless of where they live.

The newest locations comes as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments: