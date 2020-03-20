coronavirus

’The Resident’ Donates Supplies to Hospital to Help Coronavirus Treatment

The hospital drama is getting in on the effort to lend a hand during the public health crisis.

The Fox drama “The Resident” is doing its part to help fight the coronavirus by donating supplies to an Atlanta hospital.

Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital, shared the news in an Instagram post that featured a photo of boxes filled with items outside the building.

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping," she began her caption, referencing a popular Mister Rogers quote.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” she continued.

“The Resident,” one of many shows that has suspended production during the pandemic, shoots in Atlanta. Law wrote that the donation is nothing short of a miracle.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," she wrote. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture.

"This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today,” she added.

Law also said the Fox drama performed a selfless act and was not interested in publicity.

“PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out,” she wrote. “Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can.”

Other shows have also gotten involved in the effort to help combat the virus.

ABC’s “Station 19” has already given away masks to a fire department and “The Good Doctor” intends to donate supplies in Vancouver, Entertainment Weekly reported.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:



