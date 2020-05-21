CDC

Guidance on Church Reopening Held Up in Dispute Between CDC, White House

There has been a struggle over CDC guidelines, with the White House expressing concerns that the CDC’s guidelines are too restrictive

This April 23, 2020, file photo, shows the entrance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia.
Guidance on reopening houses of worship has been put on hold after a disagreement between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House, a senior administration official confirmed.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post, which stated that the White House was resistant to putting limits on religious institutions.

"The CDC sometimes views things in an overly bureaucratic way. What we are trying to do is encourage a more federalist approach where each state is able to make decisions based on their own circumstances and individually tailored needs," the senior administration official told NBC News.

There has been an ongoing struggle between the CDC and the White House over guidelines for reopening, with the White House expressing concerns that the CDC’s guidelines are too restrictive.

