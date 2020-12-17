Governors Complain COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Being Cut. Feds Say Not True

Just a few days into the historic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, there have already been some hitches and confusion over when and how many doses will be distributed in the coming weeks.

Several governors have reported that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected are going to be delivered in the next few weeks and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested that Pfizer is having manufacturing problems.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services, however, released a statement Thursday denying the number of doses are being reduced.

“Reports that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement. “As was done with the initial shipments of Pfizer vaccine, jurisdictions will receive vaccine at different sites over several days.”

The confusion appears to have started Wednesday during a briefing led by Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, when it was announced that some 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be allocated next week. That is 900,000 fewer doses than this week.

