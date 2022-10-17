Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker quietly updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday.

The change to the order shifts one part of the order on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Previously, the order stated "any individual who is not fully vaccinated and who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering (a mask or cloth face covering) should cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance."

The guidance now says, "all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."

Currently, the CDC recommends masking based on what it defines as "community levels" of the virus, designations which the agency updates weekly.

Areas under medium or high community levels have some masking recommendations. In medium alert levels, those who are at a higher risk are urged to "wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public."

Meanwhile, when at a high level, the CDC recommends everyone "wear a high-quality mask or respirator."

The guidance from both Illinois and the CDC are separate from a mask mandate like those seen during surges of the pandemic so far.

The executive order's change marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker.

Last month, Pritzker’s administration announced an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees, with unvaccinated employees in those settings no longer required to test twice weekly.

Illinois' health department said the change comes "as our approach to the pandemic continues to evolve."

“It remains our continued goal to address the health risks of COVID-19, but current conditions of the pandemic are different from those of the last two years," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "There are now many tools available for protecting our students, teachers and the general public, including the latest updated bivalent vaccines and effective treatment options for children and adults. It continues to be important to remain home if you have COVID-19 symptoms, per CDC recommendations. Broad access to COVID-19 testing will remain a critical part of our strategy. To ensure ready access to testing, IDPH has offered one million rapid COVID-19 tests to schools for use by students and staff at home.”

The governor also announced over the summer that he was eliminating vaccine requirements for college students and faculty members, among other changes.