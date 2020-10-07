Gov. Pritzker to Deliver Virtual COVID-19 Update at 12 p.m. as He Continues to Isolate

Note: The press conference can be streamed live in the player above beginning at 12 p.m. CST

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to deliver a virtual COVID-19 update on Wednesday as he continues to isolate following a staffer's positive test last week.

The update is set to be delivered at 12 p.m. from Pritzker's home, according to his public schedule. (Watch live in the player above)

Details on what Wednesday's update might pertain to were not immediately available.

Pritzker has been self-isolating for 14 days for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, his office revealed on Sept. 29.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported 1,617 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's figures bring the state’s total to 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials said 49,513 new tests were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. Those tests put the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate at 3.4%, level with the day before.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up slightly again on Tuesday, with 1,673 patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 384 were in intensive care units, and 159 were on ventilators.