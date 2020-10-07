coronavirus illinois

Gov. Pritzker to Deliver Virtual COVID-19 Update at 12 p.m. as He Continues to Isolate

Note: The press conference can be streamed live in the player above beginning at 12 p.m. CST

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to deliver a virtual COVID-19 update on Wednesday as he continues to isolate following a staffer's positive test last week.

The update is set to be delivered at 12 p.m. from Pritzker's home, according to his public schedule. (Watch live in the player above)

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

inspections 45 mins ago

Researchers Say Inspection Plan Could Ease COVID Fears

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Ethicists Say Trump Special Treatment Raises Fairness Issues

Details on what Wednesday's update might pertain to were not immediately available.

Pritzker has been self-isolating for 14 days for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, his office revealed on Sept. 29.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported 1,617 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's figures bring the state’s total to 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials said 49,513 new tests were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. Those tests put the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate at 3.4%, level with the day before.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up slightly again on Tuesday, with 1,673 patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 384 were in intensive care units, and 159 were on ventilators.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisCOVID-19Pritzker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us