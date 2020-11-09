Gov. Pritzker to Announce 3 Illinois Regions Will Soon Enter Tighter Mitigations: Sources

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce Monday that several Illinois regions will soon enter even tighter mitigations as coronavirus metrics continue rising statewide.

Regions 5, 7 and 8, which include Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties in Illinois, as well as the southern part of the state, are set to see the new restrictions Wednesday, sources in the governor's office said.

The governor is expected to announce the news during his 2:30 p.m. briefing Monday. (Watch live here)

Already all of Illinois is under increased mitigations imposed by the state on a region-by-region basis. The restrictions follow a three-tiered plan, the first of which eliminated indoor dining at restaurants, reduced gathering sizes and more.

Tier 2 under the plan adds further gathering size limitations and reduces table sizes for restaurants and bars to a maximum of six, among other restrictions.

Region 1 has been under Tier 2 mitigations since late last month.

Pritzker warned last week that the Illinois Department of Public Health is "looking at proposing further regional and statewide restrictions because the rise in cases and hospitalizations is unsustainable."

The governor had warned specific regions Thursday, including Region 7, which was at a 13.4% positivity rate at the time.

"We are headed down a dark, dark path toward where we were last spring," Pritzker said.

Under the state's guidelines, if a region's positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after another 14 days, more stringent mitigations could be ordered.

Should a region reach Tier 3, elective surgeries will be suspended, gathering sizes will be restricted again, recreational spaces like gyms could be forced to close, salon and personal care services will be suspended, and nonessential retailers may be forced to shut their doors once again.

"It's the last thing I want to do, but I'm ready to do it," Pritzker said Friday.

The governor has declined to give specifics on what restrictions could be ahead and though he has previously said another stay-at-home order was not on the table, on Friday, he said he can't guarantee what might happen in the coming weeks.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he can't make any guarantees that Illinois won't see a stay-at-home order in the coming weeks if the state's coronavirus metrics continue to rise.

"I'm not looking at the broader mitigation of stay-at-home as something I would do in the coming days or week, but I can't guarantee you what it looks like two weeks from now or three weeks from now - I just don't know. None of us, frankly, expected that the entire country would be swept with an increase in COVID-19," he said.

Pritzker added Friday that he currently has no plans of shutting down outdoor dining.

Illinois reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

In the last week alone, data showed the state's case positivity rate climbed from 8% to 11.9%. In the last month, that number has nearly tripled.

Along with the increases in cases and positivity rates, the state has also seen a continued rise in hospitalizations due to the virus. According to IDPH data, more than 4,300 residents are currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 833 are currently in intensive care units, and 368 are on ventilators.

"We're getting to the point where we're really concerned," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. "We're worried that there won't be a bed enough for everyone."

As of last week, Illinois was averaging 3,400 hospitalizations due to coronavirus, well above the 1,500 the state reported at the start of October.

"If the current trajectory continues, if our hospitals continue to fill up, if more and more people continue to lose their lives to this disease, we’re going to implement further statewide mitigations – which nobody wants to do," Pritzker warned.

He noted that the state is currently seeing new records in testing, but "the rate of growth in our positivity is far outpacing our growth in testing."

"The more we test, the more we are finding people infected with the virus," Pritzker said. "That's awful news. Offsetting that is that we are finding infected individuals earlier, both because people are getting tested when they are contact traced or when they may have been exposed to someone who is sick. Don't wait until you develop symptoms. The earlier you test, the more likely you can limit the spread of the virus to your family, friends or co-workers."