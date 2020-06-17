Gov. Pritzker Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Attending Protests

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that he has tested negative for coronavirus after attending multiple protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

According to a social media post, Pritzker was tested after attending several protests, and he also came into contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus.

“I strongly encourage anyone who’s attended a gathering and couldn’t maintain social distance to get tested today,” the governor said in a Facebook post.

Pritzker has been tested for coronavirus on multiple occasions. A member of the governor’s staff in Chicago tested positive for the virus earlier this year, forcing everyone in the office, including Pritzker, to self-isolate at home for several weeks.

Pritzker has been attending rallies and days of action across the area after Floyd’s death, and has encouraged residents who attend rallies to get tested for coronavirus as a precaution.

Numerous sites are currently testing individuals who attended rallies, even if they haven’t exhibited any symptoms of the virus. Those looking for more information on testing are encouraged to visit the state’s coronavirus website to find a location offering COVID-19 testing.