The official global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4 million, about equal to the population of Los Angeles, according to an NBC News tally early Thursday.

World Health Organization and public health experts have suggested the number, which comes nearly a year and a half after the virus was declared a worldwide pandemic, is still an underestimate of the actual count because of underreported or missed deaths worldwide.

The U.S. still leads the world with the highest reported death toll at more than 600,000, followed by Brazil and India.

More than six months after vaccines became available, reported COVID-19 deaths worldwide have dropped to around 7,900 a day, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January, the Associated Press reported.

In Colorado, the Denver Zoo says it’s working to give its animals coronavirus shots.