Coronavirus Pandemic

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 4 Million

The U.S. leads the world with the highest reported death toll at more than 600,000, followed by Brazil and India

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The official global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4 million, about equal to the population of Los Angeles, according to an NBC News tally early Thursday.

World Health Organization and public health experts have suggested the number, which comes nearly a year and a half after the virus was declared a worldwide pandemic, is still an underestimate of the actual count because of underreported or missed deaths worldwide.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

july fourth Jul 4

Biden: US ‘Coming Back Together,' But COVID Not Yet Finished

coronavirus Jul 3

Just as the Box Office Hit Its Stride, the Delta Variant Appeared, With the Power to Halt Progress

The U.S. still leads the world with the highest reported death toll at more than 600,000, followed by Brazil and India.

More than six months after vaccines became available, reported COVID-19 deaths worldwide have dropped to around 7,900 a day, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January, the Associated Press reported.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

In Colorado, the Denver Zoo says it’s working to give its animals coronavirus shots.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us