Gary Mayor, Deputy Mayor Test Positive for COVID-19

Gary, Indiana Mayor Jerome Prince and Deputy Mayor Trent McCain announced Wednesday that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Mayor's office says Mayor Prince and Deputy McCain are experiencing very mild symptoms, and that they have maintained their full ranges of duties and responsibilities, including attending all of their meetings remotely.

“This past Sunday, I received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. I was vaccinated

earlier this year, and, despite some mild symptoms, I feel well. I immediately began my quarantine when I received the diagnosis," Mayor Prince said.

No one else in the mayoral office suite in City Hall has tested positive. Under the

direction of Dr. Walker, the Administration is closely monitoring each staff member.

Wednesday, the first U.S. case of the Omicron COVID variant was confirmed in California, in a vaccinated traveler who had recently returned after a trip to South Africa.

Thursday, the Biden administration announced a tightening travel rules to and within the U.S., requiring all in-bound international passengers to test for COVID within 24 hours of departure.