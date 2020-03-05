Full Video: NBC News Speaks With Suburban Chicago Man Who Battled Coronavirus

In an exclusive interview, NBC News sat down with Tom Panocha, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and with his son.

In the wide-ranging interview, Tom describes what it was like to have the disease, and David describes what it was like to watch his father battle the virus, as well as the harrowing moment that he thought his young son had also contracted the virus.

A suburban man and his son describe a family's experiences with coronavirus after the grandfather was diagnosed with the disease.

