As winter approaches and respiratory illness season picks up, U.S. households are once again able to place orders for at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, orders for free tests opened back up on Monday, and will continue as long as supplies exist.

All households are eligible to order up to four free at-home COVID tests, but those households that did not order them earlier this fall can receive up to eight, according to the government.

Tests can be ordered at COVID.gov.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additional tests are still available for uninsured individuals and underserved communities through a series of federal outreach programs, which can be found via the CDC’s website.

The at-home tests are designed to give results within 30 minutes, according to officials. The tests can be used whether a patient is symptomatic or not, and whether they are up-to-date on their COVID shots.

Testing is recommended for individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID, including fever, sore throats, or a runny nose. Tests are also recommended for those who come into close contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID, or for those anticipating gathering around the holidays.