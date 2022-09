A program that delivers free at-home COVID tests to every household that orders one in the U.S. will come to an end Friday.

The government announced last weekend that the program would be suspended due to a lack of funding.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests," a message on the website to order the tests read over the weekend.

Chicago's top doctor said the moves appears to be part of a shift to treat COVID like other viral illnesses.

"I think what we're seeing here is a phasing out of considering COVID different from other illnesses, right?" Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a press conference Thursday. "We have really gotten used to, as a country, COVID treatments, COVID vaccines, COVID testing has been free, right? It has been outside of our traditional healthcare system. The feds have really purchased and paid for all of that. And, you know, with the decisions on the federal level not to allocate additional funding for COVID, what we will see is a transition, I think, to treat COVID like we treat other illnesses, which means there will still be COVID tests being manufactured, but you'll get them through your insurance more likely."

Here's what we know so far and how you can still get yours:

When is the Deadline to Order Tests?

The program will end on Friday. Those looking to claim their tests will need to place their orders by then.

A senior Biden Administration official told NBC News that the deadline could change, however, if Congress provides a surprise round of funding.

"If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov," the source said. "Until then, we believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course."

The funding for the current round of tests came from the American Rescue Plan.

How Many Tests Can I Get?

The tests were part of the government's second round of free shipments to U.S. residents, which included eight tests per household.

In previous rounds of test distributions residents could only claim up to four per household, but residents can now request up to eight of the tests, which will be shipped for free to their residences, according to the United States Postal Service.

How Do I Get My Tests?

You can sign up via the USPS website here.

According to the government, each order may contain eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Those tests will come in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, according to the USPS website.

Shipping on the packages will be free, and tracking numbers will be provided upon sign-up for the test kits.