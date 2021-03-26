Forest Park Vaccine Site, Eligibility Changes Ahead: Latest Vaccine Updates in Illinois

Cook County's Forest Park vaccine site opens to the public as both Chicago and Illinois prepare for eligibility changes in the coming days.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

(Note: If you can't find a place near you in the updates below, click here for a complete guide of where you can sign up for the COVID vaccine in Illinois)

Forest Park Mass Vaccination Site Opening to Public Friday

Cook County is launching its fifth mass COVID vaccination site in suburban Forest Park, open to all eligible Illinois residents. The site opens to the public on Friday and is located at the former HOBO at 7600 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, officials said while launching the site Monday.

Will County Opens New COVID Vaccination Site, Another Expected to Open Next Week

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County this month, health officials announced. Beginning Monday, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church. Another site is set to open the week of March 29 in Monee at the former Second Place Church.

Other Vaccination Sites Set to Open in Illinois This Week

EDWARDS COUNTY : On March 24, Edwards County residents can begin receiving COVID vaccinations at 230 N. 5th St. in Albion. Appointments can be made through the Wabash County Health Department at (618) 263-3873.

: On March 24, Edwards County residents can begin receiving COVID vaccinations at 230 N. 5th St. in Albion. Appointments can be made through the Wabash County Health Department at (618) 263-3873. CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH IN LAWRENCEVILLE : For Lawrence County residents, coronavirus vaccination shots open at 303 Buchanan Dr. in Lawrenceville on March 25. To book an appointment, call (812) 213-0199.

: For Lawrence County residents, coronavirus vaccination shots open at 303 Buchanan Dr. in Lawrenceville on March 25. To book an appointment, call (812) 213-0199. CUMBERLAND COUNTY : Though a specific location has not been determined yet, state health officials said residents of Cumberland County can begin receiving vaccinations on March 26. To book an appointment, call (217) 849-3211.

: Though a specific location has not been determined yet, state health officials said residents of Cumberland County can begin receiving vaccinations on March 26. To book an appointment, call (217) 849-3211. EDGAR COUNTY: Beginning March 27, residents in Edgar County can receive the coronavirus vaccine at an unknown location. To make an appointment, visit ecphd.org or call (217) 294-2729.

Chicago's Phase 1C Will Begin on March 29. Here's What That Means

Chicago will enter Phase 1C, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers, on March 29.

More Essential Workers Will Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine in Illinois Next Week

Some essential workers not already eligible under Illinois' Phase 1B Plus will qualify for the COVID vaccine under new eligibility guidelines beginning Monday. According to the updated guidance, Illinois expanded eligibility this week to higher education staff, government workers, and media. But beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the vaccine.

Non-Profit Hiring 100-Plus Workers to Operate COVID Vaccination Sites in Chicago

Community Organized Relief Effort, a non-profit organization co-founded by actor Sean Penn, has announced plans to hire 100-plus staff members to work at vaccination sites throughout Chicago. Full-time program associates will assist with patient registration and check-in, as well as managing traffic and lines at facilities. New team members could begin as soon as next week.

DuPage County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

DuPage County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, expanding eligibility to residents age 16 or older with specific health conditions and disabilities, officials announced.

United Center Opens Drive-Thru Vaccination Site

A drive-thru vaccination opened at Chicago's United Center mass vaccination clinic. Currently, the facility has been used only for walk-up appointments, but Tuesday marked the start of a drive-up service.

Vaccine Eligibility for United Center Expands to 17 Chicago ZIP Codes

Residents of now 17 ZIP codes in Chicago can register for a COVID vaccine appointment at the United Center mass vaccination site. The list includes: 60608, 60609, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60623, 60624, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60636, 60639, 60644, 60649, 60651, 60652, 60653.

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835.

Cook County Now in Phase 1B Plus of COVID Vaccinations

Cook County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID vaccinations on Monday, expanding eligibility to residents 16 years of age or older with specific health conditions.

All vaccine providers in suburban Cook County have been asked to move to Phase 1B Plus beginning Monday, as have the state-supported mass vaccination sites in the area. More information here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.