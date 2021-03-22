Forest Park Site Opens, New Eligibility: Latest COVID Vaccine Updates in Illinois

Several new COVID vaccination sites are opening across Illinois just as more essential workers become eligible for the COVID vaccine in the state.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fifth Cook County COVID Mass Vaccination Site Opening in Forest Park

Cook County is opening its fifth mass COVID vaccination site Monday in suburban Forest Park. The site will be located at 7630 West Roosevelt Rd in Forest Park. State and county officials will mark the opening at a news conference at 9:30 a.m.

Read more here.

Cook County Moves Into Phase 1B Plus of COVID Vaccinations

Cook County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID vaccinations on Monday, expanding eligibility to residents 16 years of age or older with specific health conditions.

All vaccine providers in suburban Cook County have been asked to move to Phase 1B Plus beginning Monday, as have the state-supported mass vaccination sites in the area. More information here.

More Essential Workers Eligible for COVID Vaccine in Illinois Beginning This Week

Some essential workers not eligible under Illinois' Phase 1B Plus will qualify for the COVID vaccine under new eligibility guidelines beginning Monday. According to the updated guidance, Illinois expanded eligibility Monday to higher education staff, government workers, and media. Then, beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the vaccine. For a full eligibility timeline click here.

Will County to Open New COVID Vaccination Site Monday

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County this month, health officials announced. Beginning Monday, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church. Another site is set to open the week of March 29 in Monee at the former Second Place Church. For more information, click here.

Aurora Set to Hold Another Mass Vaccination Clinic Wednesday

Aurora is set to open up another mass vaccination clinic in the Chicago suburb this week.

The city's sixth mass vaccination clinic is slated to take place on March 24 at Cathedral of St. John AME Church. Appointments opened Friday at www.aurora-il.gov/massvaxaurora

Chicago's Phase 1C Will Begin on March 29. Here's What That Means

Chicago will enter Phase 1C, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers, on March 29, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announced Wednesday. Find out if you're eligible here.

Glenview Hosting One-Day Vaccination Site for Residents 65 and Older Tuesday

Glenview will host a one-day COVID vaccination site in partnership with Jewel Osco next week, offering vaccines to residents 65 and older.

The Village and Park District are hosting a 1-day COVID-19 vaccination site provided by Jewel-Osco. This event is for Glenview residents age 65 and older ONLY on Tuesday, March 23.Registration will take place by PHONE ONLY at (847) 802-8602 beginning at 12:00pm tomorrow, March 18 pic.twitter.com/iSsdXg9N1L — Village of Glenview (@GlenviewVillage) March 17, 2021

Other Vaccination Sites Set to Open in Illinois This Week

EDWARDS COUNTY : On March 24, Edwards County residents can begin receiving COVID vaccinations at 230 N. 5th St. in Albion. Appointments can be made through the Wabash County Health Department at (618) 263-3873.

: On March 24, Edwards County residents can begin receiving COVID vaccinations at 230 N. 5th St. in Albion. Appointments can be made through the Wabash County Health Department at (618) 263-3873. CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH IN LAWRENCEVILLE : For Lawrence County residents, coronavirus vaccination shots open at 303 Buchanan Dr. in Lawrenceville on March 25. To book an appointment, call (812) 213-0199.

: For Lawrence County residents, coronavirus vaccination shots open at 303 Buchanan Dr. in Lawrenceville on March 25. To book an appointment, call (812) 213-0199. CUMBERLAND COUNTY : Though a specific location has not been determined yet, state health officials said residents of Cumberland County can begin receiving vaccinations on March 26. To book an appointment, call (217) 849-3211.

: Though a specific location has not been determined yet, state health officials said residents of Cumberland County can begin receiving vaccinations on March 26. To book an appointment, call (217) 849-3211. EDGAR COUNTY: Beginning March 27, residents in Edgar County can receive the coronavirus vaccine at an unknown location. To make an appointment, visit ecphd.org or call (217) 294-2729.

New Illinois Mobile Vaccination Sites Open

Over the weekend and on Monday, the National Guard brought vaccines to rural communities to set up events that will delivering upwards of 1,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine per day, the governor announced Monday. Only residents from the specified county will be able to receive vaccinations at the site. List of locations below:

Mar 15 Fayette County Health Department 416 W. Edwards, Vandalia, IL http://www.fayettehealthdept.org/COVID-19.html 1,000 County residents only Mar 17-18 Lake Shelbyville USACE Dam West Recreation Area 1989 IL-16, Shelbyville, IL https://www.shelbyhealth.net/ 1,600 County residents only Mar 20 Moultrie County Location information to follow https://www.moultriehealth.org/ 800 County residents only Mar 22 Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, Clay County 555 Park Road, Flora, IL https://www.healthdept.org/ 700 County residents only

Read more here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.