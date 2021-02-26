Work is already underway to transform the United Center into a mass vaccination site.

The White House announced Friday that Chicago sports venue would open as a pilot Community Vaccination Center on March 10. It is expected to vaccinate 6,000 individuals a day.

Already, crews were seen setting up in the parking lot of the arena Friday morning, just before the White House announcement.

Photos: First Look at Work Underway at United Center as Crews Transform it Into Vaccination Site

"Preparations and buildout of the United Center Community Vaccination Center are now underway," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said in a release.

The site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal pilot program, the governor's office said.

Seniors will be given access to appointments before the site officially opens, the governor's office said. But once operating, the site will be open to "all Illinois residents currently eligible to be vaccinated under the state guidelines."

"If appointments remain available after seniors have had their exclusive registration period, any remaining available slots will be open to any Illinoisans eligible under the state’s guidelines," the governor's office said in a release. "After the launch on March 10, registration will continue to be open for all Illinoisans eligible in the state’s Phase 1B+."

The site will operate by appointment only, officials said, noting that information about where and how to make appointments will be released in "coming days."

"Demand is anticipated to be high," the governor's office said.

According to the White House, the pilot center will have an "explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection or not left behind."

Officials noted the United Center's proximity to "vulnerable communities" and said equity will be a main priority.