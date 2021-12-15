covid-19 vaccine

Fauci Says COVID-19 Boosters Work Against Omicron Variant, No Need for Targeted Vaccine

Federal health officials are urging Americans to get their booster shot once they are eligible, as omicron cases rise

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at a White House news briefing.

The president's chief medical adviser said it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work again omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 36 states.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

How a Kennedy Built an Anti-Vaccine Juggernaut Amid COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic

Colleges Go Back to Drawing Board — Again — to Fight Surging Virus

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineAnthony FauciOmicron Variant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us