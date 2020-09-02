vaccine

Fauci Predicts ‘Safe and Effective' Vaccine by Year's End

Fauci also urged caution over the Labor Day weekend. "We have seen after Fourth of July, we saw after Memorial Day, a surge in cases. Wear a mask. Keep social distancing. Avoid crowds"

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on a national plan to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 31, 2020.
Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that a coronavirus vaccine will be developed by the end of 2020.

"I believe that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year that we will feel comfortable that we do have a safe and effective vaccine," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC's "TODAY" on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Nancy Pelosi 1 hour ago

Pelosi Says San Francisco Hair Salon Should Apologize for ‘Set-Up' Visit

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

CDC Asks States to Speed Approvals So Coronavirus Vaccine Sites Are Ready by Nov. 1

He added that in a number of vaccine trials, there is "enough data that you would really feel comfortable it was safe and effective for the American public."

Fauci also warned about the upcoming flu season compounding the coronavirus pandemic. To help avoid that, he said the U.S. should focus hard now on reducing the spread of the virus and urged caution over the Labor Day weekend.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

vaccinecoronavirusAnthony Fauci
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us