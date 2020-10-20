Every Resident of Kansas Nursing Home Infected With COVID

All 62 residents of a Kansas nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10 have died, health officials said. One resident is hospitalized, and the rest are being quarantined, NBC News reports.

The Norton County health department announced the outbreak at the Andbe Home in Norton on Monday.

Fifty-one patients are being kept in their rooms, and an unspecified number of staff members have also tested positive at the northwestern Kansas center. All staff members are being tested, county health officials said.

"Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility," the county health department said in a statement.

A representative of the nursing facility had left for the day and was unavailable for comment Tuesday night. A message was left seeking more details.

