Eligibility Changes, New Events, Wrigley Appointments: Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

New vaccination events are coming to certain Illinois counties, including one in the Chicago area, and eligibility requirements have changed for dozens across the state. Plus, more appointments are set to be released for the Wrigley Field vaccination site.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

(Note: If you can't find a place near you in the updates below, click here for a complete guide of where you can sign up for the COVID vaccine in Illinois)

Kankakee, Livingston Counties to Host Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccination Events

Six Illinois counties, including Kankakee and Livingston counties, will participate in a rural vaccination program this week, with the aim of fully vaccinating 8,000 residents in predominately rural areas.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the program will feature mobile vaccination teams heading to the six different counties to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here are the six counties participating.

More Wrigley Field COVID Vaccine Appointments to Be Released Tuesday, Alderman Says

More COVID vaccine appointments for the new Wrigley Field mass vaccination site will be released Tuesday morning, a Chicago alderman said. More info here.

More Than 80 Illinois Counties Have Opened COVID Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents 16 and Older

More than 80 counties in Illinois have expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to all state residents 16 years and older, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Here's a full list

Wrigley Field, Chicago State University Mass Vaccination Sites Open Monday

Beginning Monday, city residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get vaccinated at Chicago State University or the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

Appointments at the CSU site can be made at the city's website, but are currently only available to residents of the following ZIP codes: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827. Appointments for the Gallagher Way site - open to all eligible Chicagoans - will appear on the ZocDoc scheduling platform when available. Read more here.

Vice President Kamala Harris Makes First Official Trip to Chicago Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago this week in her first official trip since she was sworn into office. Harris will arrive in the city on Tuesday, primarily focusing on COVID-19 vaccine equity, according to a statement from her office.

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Vaccine?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine or enduring side effects, officials provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated. The CDC does not recommend, however, that people take such over-the-counter medications or antihistamines to prevent side effects prior to receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.

Kendall County COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Anyone Who Lives or Works in County

The Kendall County Health Department on Thursday announced that anyone who lives or works in the county will now be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

"The Health Department is excited to announce that we are opening our clinic to anyone that lives or works in Kendall County," the health department wrote on Facebook. "We are no longer following a 'phased' approach." Details here.

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Why Do Some Get Them and What Does it Mean?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them. So what causes the side effects and what does it mean if you get them when others don't?

Here's what you should know.

Getting Your Second Dose of the COVID Vaccine? Here's What You Should Know

If you're awaiting your second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, chances are you've got some questions. What are the side effects and when are you likely going to experience them? How long do you have to wait until you are fully vaccinated?

Here's a look at what you should know.

Danville, Quincy and More: These Illinois COVID Vaccine Sites Are Open to Anyone 16 or 18-Plus

Following an announcement from the state last month, a number of Illinois counties are now offering vaccinations to any state resident 16 and older.

Jackson County in southern Illinois, Adams County in western Illinois, and Vermilion County in eastern Illinois, among others, have expanded eligibility requirements as the state's health department allowed regions experiencing a decline in vaccine demand to open up further. Here's a full list.

Lake County Fairgrounds Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

The Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability last week to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus, which includes additional underlying health conditions, the health department announced. Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register in the AllVax Portal located here. Appointments can also be made by calling (847) 377-8130.

Laminate It? Carry It? What You Should Do With Your Vaccination Record Card

Once you get your coronavirus vaccine, you’re often given a COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the CDC logo in the upper right corner. Both Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate vaccination cards for free, but some are asking if sealing the card in plastic is too permanent. Read more here.

Will County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B-Plus

Will County has now entered Phase 1B-Plus of its COVID vaccine rollout, the county's health department announced last week.

Health officials said that between Tuesday and April 12, when the state is expected to make all residents 16 and older eligible, vaccine appointments can by those who currently qualifies under state guidelines. Details here.

Rapid Response Vaccination Teams Being Sent to 5 Illinois Counties

The state announced Friday that it is sending "Rapid Response Vaccination Teams" to five counties where epidemiologists "have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends," IDPH said. Those teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to residents on top of what the counties are already allocated.

The counties are: Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside. Details on doses and how to make an appointment can be found here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.