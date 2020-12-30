Efforts Underway to Update Public on Vaccine Availability in Illinois

Medical workers and nursing home residents and staff may be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, but Chicago area doctor’s offices, health departments and a grocery store chain are already trying to find out who is interested in getting vaccinated.

DuPage Medical group is contacting thousands of its patients regarding the vaccine.

“As soon as we get the green light to go ahead, we want to make sure that we’re prepared,” said Dr. Don Hoscheit, Chief Medical Officer of DuPage Medical Group. “We’ve solicited interest from our patients via text and email, where people have allowed us to reach out to them, in a way to kind of start a cue.”

The next tier of vaccinations will go to essential workers and people over 75 years of age. However, questions remain as to who will define "essential workers" and when the rest of the general public will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

“We know as soon as we get the vaccine, we want to make sure that we get that vaccine out to the people who are next in line and are interested in getting the vaccine,” Hoscheit said.

According to its website, Jewel-Osco said the vaccine is coming soon to its pharmacies. Interested customers can sign up for vaccine-related updates.

The Will County Health Department is encouraging its county residents to fill an online survey to help plan for vaccine distributions.