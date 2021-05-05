Duckworth, Durbin Announce More Than $9 Million in Grants for COVID Vaccine Education, Availability

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded more than $9 million to the state of Illinois to support education efforts and to expand availability of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a press release, more than $7.3 million will go to the state of Illinois to educate residents about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to help expand availability of the treatments.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Another $1.97 million will go to the city of Chicago help the city boost its vaccination efforts, according to the release.

The funds were earmarked for state and local governments as part of the American Rescue Plan, which passed Congress earlier this year.

“With this federal funding, Illinois can continue to increase awareness, outreach and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines,” Durbin said in a statement. “There’s still more work to do, but this funding will support tailored messages and effective strategies to enhance Illinois’ public health infrastructure as we confront one of the greatest public health undertakings in American history.”

According to the release, the funds will support several tools and resources, including a “Community Assessment Guide,” which will be used to identify and respond to vaccine education needs in the state. New research will also be funded by the money, along with TV, print and digital advertisements supporting vaccination efforts.