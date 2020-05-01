Dog Grooming Resumes as Modified Stay-at-Home Order Begins

Good news for pet owners: animal grooming services can now reopen.

Groomers have now been deemed an "essential business" under Illinois' amended stay-at-home order, which took effect Friday and continues through May 30.

They are among several businesses being allowed to reopen under the modified order.

Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may also re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering.

State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted.

Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.

The price of the coronavirus pandemic is not just costing lives, it’s costing people their livelihoods. That’s left many questioning how to safely reopen the economy without undoing the progress made in slowing the spread of the deadly virus.

Retail stores not designated as essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.

Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers.

This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.