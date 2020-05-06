Doctors Warn of Mystery Illness Afflicting Children Who Previously Had Coronavirus

A mystery illness is affecting children who’ve previously had the coronavirus, and doctors say the illness has been detected in Chicago and are now warning parents on what they should be looking out for.

Dr. Frank Belmonte, who works at Advocate Children’s Hospital, says that the facility currently has a child with the illness.

“We actually have a child that is hospitalized right now who is suspected to have it,” he said.

According to Belmonte, children with the illness experience a variety of symptoms, including vomiting, upset stomach, red eyes, diarrhea, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. In more severe cases, children have even gone into cardiac arrest.

Only children who have previously had COVID-19, even if it wasn’t diagnosed, have come down with the symptoms.

New York’s State Department of Health found 64 cases of the illness, and Belmonte says that cases are now beginning to pop up in Illinois as well.

“Remember that their peak was ahead of ours,” he said. “We could see more cases in coming weeks.

The American Heart Association has put out an alert to pediatricians, letting them know about the rare illness. Parents are encouraged to contact their pediatrician immediately if their children exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the illness.