DIY St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus global crisis has caused numerous St. Patrick's Day parades and celebrations to be canceled in the United States, including parades in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City, and a growing number of states and cities have closed restaurants and bars, but that hasn't stopped revelers with enjoying the Irish holiday.

Although the practice of social distancing has led to an unprecedented number of people staying at home, many are still celebrating the Irish holiday and taking to social media to show how they are.

Numerous social media users shared images of a rainbow that appeared in Los Angeles, and commented it was fitting for a beautiful St. Patrick's Day morning.

From band members playing musical instruments at a visible distance, to parading at home, to making green eggs, to creating home movies, here's some of the ways people are making St. Patrick's Day a do-it-yourself holiday at home this year.

A break from the madness: Happy #StPatricksDay from the McGrath clan! pic.twitter.com/MlZnS2EsjJ — Willa McGrath (@willa_mcgrath) March 17, 2020

“I cancelled 5 gigs so I could do this one” - Irish people will always make the best of a bad situation #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/fjED2hA3Ou — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) March 17, 2020

Even the atmosphere is excited and proudly glowing green for #StPatricksDay – started experimenting this week with my first aurora borealis (northern lights) shots on @Space_Station . . . stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qtdIAoE36M — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 17, 2020

My parents(Dad on Accordion)& friends put on a super Music session in Howth today for St. Patrick’s Day. Such super community spirit on this very different St. Patrick’s Day. Great seeing everyone out enjoying some craic agus Ceol @howthismagic #RTEVirtualParade #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/1Ro8wEa267 — Derek Burke (@DerekBurkePR) March 17, 2020

It's a #StPatricksDay penguin party! 💚🐧 While we can't go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020

I made my scrambled eggs green for #StPatricksDay today! pic.twitter.com/QqmBU69E48 — The Real SNESguy (@SNESguy963) March 17, 2020

We LOVE this! St. Patrick’s Day parades may be canceled, but that didn’t stop the Kidney family in County Offaly putting together their own parade at home. ☘️🇮🇪💚#ireland #irish #stpatricksday pic.twitter.com/U7dkm2K7zx — IrishCentral (@IrishCentral) March 17, 2020

An all-indoors St. Patrick’s Day celebration with two toddlers requires more than a few Irish books. Luckily, we’ve prepared for this. We’ll probably finish these by lunch, however. Then my next best option is to start to read them “Ulysses.” #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/vWZhubNveA — Kerry Weber (@Kerry_Weber) March 17, 2020

The show must go on. Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone. From Kildimo Co Limerick. #RTEVirtualParade #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/WeOxL1K9S5 — Alan Mullane (@AlanMullane) March 17, 2020

We hope you're wearing green! 🍀



This #StPatricksDay, enjoy an astronaut's-eye view of Ireland, taken from aboard the International Space Station. Find a pot of golden astronaut photography here: https://t.co/QU0gAlONAb pic.twitter.com/aHENoOueHd — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 17, 2020

Happy St Patrick's day folks - throwing back to us two dressing appropriately for the occasion last year x #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/8ZLsbh38ed — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) March 17, 2020