Ditka’s Restaurant in Gold Coast Permanently Closes Due to COVID-19 Impacts

Citing the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the impending end of the location’s lease, The Ditka’s Restaurant Group has announced that it will permanently close its downtown eatery.

“We have made the extremely difficult decision to close our Chicago restaurant due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the short term left on our lease,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue future opportunities to open restaurants in Chicago and other locations.”

The eatery, which opened in 1997 in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, was frequently visited by former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, along with other luminaries and celebrities.

According to the company, other locations will remain open, including Ditka’s in Oakbrook Terrance and Grill 89 in Westmont.

Under Illinois’ current phased reopening plan, restaurants will not be eligible to reopen for dine-in service until Phase Four of the plan. The earliest Phase Four could potentially start would be in late June, under the parameters of the plan.