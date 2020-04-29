Des Plaines Developmental Center Reports 87 Cases of Coronavirus

At least 87 cases of coronavirus have been reported at a suburban developmental center, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

According to officials, the cases of the virus were reported at the Golfview Developmental Center, located in suburban Des Plaines.

The facility, which serves disabled residents, is currently licensed for 135 beds, according to the department.

It is unclear how many residents have been hospitalized due to the virus, or whether there have been any deaths associated with the virus’ spread at the facility.