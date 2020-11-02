Data: Illinois Reports More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Other State in U.S. Over Last 7 Days

Illinois has seen a large surge in coronavirus in recent days, and the state has reported more new cases over the last seven days than any other state in the country, according to data tabulated by NBC 5 Investigates.

According to that data, Illinois has confirmed 44,517 new cases of the virus, averaging 6,360 new cases of the virus every single day. Just one week ago, the state was averaging 4,546 cases a day.

Illinois is narrowly edging out Texas in terms of new cases, with Wisconsin in third, California in fourth and Florida in fifth, according to NBC 5 Investigates.

According to data, Illinois is adding 50.2 new cases of the virus per 100,000 people every day.

While the state has dramatically increased its testing, with more than one million new coronavirus tests performed in the last 14 days, that’s not the sole reason that documented cases have surged. Currently the state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 8.1%, more than double what that rate was at the beginning of October.

That positivity rate has increased each of the last 10 days and 28 of the last 29 days, according to data compiled by NBC 5.

As a result, Illinois has implemented a variety of mitigation strategies, including the shutdown of indoor dining and bar service in all 11 of the state’s healthcare regions. Gathering sizes have also been limited throughout the state, with party bus service currently suspended due to the surge in positivity rates and hospitalizations.