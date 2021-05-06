CVS, Walmart, Walgreens Offer Same-Day Appointments or Walk-In COVID Vaccines

Looking to get a COVID vaccine? Several pharmacies are now offering same-day appointments or even walk-in availability as supply increases across Illinois.

CVS began same-day appointments as of April 23, with customers able to schedule a vaccine in as little as an hour before, company spokesman Mike DeAngelis said.

The chain later announced that walk-ins are allowed at some locations.

"Patients are now able to walk-in to select CVS Pharmacy locations to receive a COVID-19 appointment, no appointment necessary," CVS' website reads. "Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at cvs.com. The scheduler is also updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations."

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that vaccines at their pharmacies were also being administered via both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a statement. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Walgreens said Monday it will offer same-day COVID vaccination appointments in all retail locations nationwide beginning Wednesday, with walk-in appointments available at select stores as well.

Further details on which locations will offer walk-in appointments weren't immediately released.

Walgreens also announced that it's launching multiple mobile COVID vaccination clinics in Chicago.

The traveling clinics "will focus on bringing COVID-19 vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine," Walgreens said in a statement announcing the launch.

The pharmacy giant said individuals will be able to walk up to a mobile clinic and get vaccinated that same day.

Walgreens did not say where the clinics will stop in Chicago but said it is partnering with local organizations to make community members aware of the locations and dates.

Those seeking vaccination appointments through Walgreens can schedule on the pharmacy's website or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

For a full guide on other ways to book a vaccination appointment in Illinois, click here.