CVS Offers Vacations, Cash and a Super Bowl Trip as Incentives for COVID Vaccine

CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday.

CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging from a free beer or doughnut to a $1 million prize — for people to get a shot.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS is partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and other companies in the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes promotion that starts Tuesday and lasts six weeks.

The company has already administered more than 17 million doses, but is looking to overcome hesitancy by offering prizes that are a reminder of activities that are possible once vaccinated, the company said.

“Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, CVS’s senior vice president and chief medical officer said in a statement.

All customers ages 18 and over who have received a vaccination or are registered to receive a vaccination from CVS are eligible to enter.