CPS Says Student-Athletes Must be Vaccinated Against COVID, or Submit to Weekly Testing

As fall sports seasons near for students across the state of Illinois, the continued presence of coronavirus concerns has led numerous school districts to install preventative measures, including in Chicago.

According to a letter released by Chicago Public Schools Tuesday, all student-athletes in grades 5-12 will be required to either submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing while their sport is in season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Children age 12 and older are currently eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine under an emergency use authorization issued by the FDA.

Any children who are vaccinated against COVID will be exempt from the COVID-19 testing requirement, CPS officials said.

“Through vaccinations and regular testing, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our student athletes while allowing them to participate in the activities they so dearly love,” the district said in a statement.

The Illinois High School Association does not have a similar rule, but in cooperation with the IDPH has announced that all participants in indoor sports, as well as all coaches, officials and fans, should wear masks during competition.

Participants, coaches, officials and fans in outdoor sports will not be required to wear masks at this time.