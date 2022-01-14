COVID Vaccine Booster Clinics Planned in Joliet, West Dundee and Westmont

In an effort to curb the spread of the omicron variant, Illinois health officials will conduct a series of mass-vaccine booster clinics in Chicago-area communities Sunday.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency, three clinics will be set up to help meet the growing demand for booster shots in the state.

“With cold and flu season upon us and the Omicron variant leading to an increase in cases, it’s more important than ever for residents to get boosted,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The clinics will provide booster shots of any of the three currently-approved COVID vaccines. No appointment is necessary, and no identification or health insurance will be required to get the shots.

Here are the locations and hours:

Joliet - Joliet Junior College - 1215 Houbolt Rd. - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Dundee - Spring Hill Mall - 1072 Spring Hill Mall - 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

Westmont - Westmont Park District Community Center - 75 E. Richmond St. - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a reminder, here are the eligibility guidelines for booster shots:

Pfizer-BioNTech

-Residents must be 12 years of age or older

-Residents are eligible for this booster shot five months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Moderna

-Residents must be 18 years of age or older

-Residents are eligible for this booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna vaccine

Johnson & Johnson

-Residents must be 18 years of age or older

-Residents are eligible for this booster shot two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose

Adults are eligible to mix-and-match their booster shots, and will be allowed to choose which booster shot they receive at the clinics.

A total of 3,509,466 Illinois residents have received their COVID vaccine booster shots since they became available. Approximately 69.2% of the state's eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID, while 78.5% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.