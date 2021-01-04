COVID Updates: 44 Test Positive, 1 Dead in Calif. Hospital Outbreak

As 2020 came to a close, the United States saw the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic yet. So far, more than 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the U.S., according to a tally by NBC News.

Health officials fear the surge in cases, of which the U.S. has seen more than 20.6 million, and deaths could continue into 2021 as post-holiday air travel hit its highest level on Saturday since mid-March.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

44 Staff Members Test Positive, 1 Dies in COVID Outbreak at San Jose Hospital

Kaiser hospital officials announced Saturday that 43 emergency staff members at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, and on Sunday it was announced that an additional case was reported and one person had died, NBC Bay Area reports.

According to the statement released by Kaiser on Sunday, an employee working in the emergency department on Christmas Day died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Employees at Kaiser confirmed that the woman who died was a registration clerk in the emergency department. Her co-workers described her as an "absolutely wonderful woman."

The hospital is investigating whether an incident in which a staff member appeared briefly in the emergency department on Christmas Day wearing an air-powered costume with a fan may have led to air droplets being spread around the hospital.

Texas Reports New Record High for COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Texas hit a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday, as a surge in the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continued to strain state medical resources following holiday travel and gatherings, NBC DFW reports.

State health officials reported 12,563 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, an increase of more than 240 from Saturday. It was the sixth time in seven days that the state reported record breaking hospitalizations.

Intensive care units in several parts of the state were full or nearly full Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

