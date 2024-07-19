COVID outbreak concerns mount as cases rise. Here are the latest symptoms and CDC guidelines

President Biden stood among the scores of Americans who recently tested positive for COVID-19 amid a substantial increase in summer cases across the country.

COVID infections are most likely rising in 45 states, including Illinois, and aren’t declining anywhere in the U.S., NBC News reported, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. While every summer since COVID surfaced in 2020 has experienced a wave of cases, this year's - which is evidenced by wastewater data - began earlier than in most recent years.

However, the numbers haven't reached levels seen with other surges in the past year.

"The number of cases remains lower than the number counted during the most recent fall peak or during the small peak we saw last summer in Chicago," Dr. Mary Hayden, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Rush University System for Health, told NBC Chicago.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden began experiencing mild symptoms on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The uptick in cases can largely be attributed to a new series of COVID strains, nicknamed the "FLiRT" variants, which are dominating across the U.S.

The variants, identified as KP.1.1, KP.3 and KP.2, collectively make up more than 55% of COVID cases in the U.S., per the CDC's most recent variant proportions data. KP.3, in particular, made up the most cases of any variant at 24.5% of cases, the data revealed.

Similarly, emergency room visits tracked through June 29 showed COVID-related visits were up 18% from the previous week. As cases climb, here's everything you need to know - including a breakdown of the most prevalent variants, which symptoms are being heavily reported and what does the CDC recommend for those infected with COVID?

What are the COVID FLiRT variants?

The variants are subvariants of JN.1, which rose to dominance in December 2023 and was labeled a "variant of concern," though the "FLiRT" variants have two changes in the spike protein compared to JN.1.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The two changes in spike have been observed in earlier lineages, including XBB.1.5 lineages, which were dominant throughout 2023 and the basis for the 2023–2024 vaccine formulation," the CDC reported.

Health officials said that while there are no indicators the new strains cause more severe illness than other strains, the "CDC will continue to monitor community transmission of the virus and how vaccines perform against this strain."

Megan L. Ranney, dean of the Yale School of Public Health, told WebMD the spike protein changes are concerning.

Are FLiRT variants more contagious?

The KP.3 variant quickly rose to dominance, overtaking KP.2 as the most prevalent strain in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, the CDC reported.

“It’s still early days, but the initial impression is that this variant is rather transmissible,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told TODAY.com.

Some lab studies suggest the FLiRT variants may be mutated enough that previous vaccination or immunity from prior infection likely won't provide total protection, Schaffner said.

I'm not feeling well. Which symptoms should I look out for?

Dr. Lakshmi Halasyamani, the Chief Clinical Officer at Endeavor Health, said despite the spread of the newest variant, the main symptoms associated with COVID remain unchanged.

If you do suspect you've contracted COVID, here are some symptoms you might experience, according to the CDC:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Congestion

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Last year, a Chicago-area doctor said she's noticed shifts in the most common symptoms her patients reported as the JN.1 variant rose to dominance.

Dr. Chantel Tinfang, a family medicine physician with Sengstacke Health Center at Provident Hospital of Cook County, noted at the time that many of the cases she saw reported less of the fever, body aches and chills, and presented more with sore throat, fatigue and coughing.

"We still see some patients experiencing decreased appetite, a loss of taste or smell. So it kind of depends," she said. "One patient was just very, very tired. Like she couldn't really do much. And that's when you know ... it's different. It's not just coughing and shortness of breath. We still see that though."

She suggested consulting with your doctor if your symptoms don't begin to improve outside of the recommended isolation period.

What are the current CDC guidelines?

Those who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to stay away from others for five days, according to the latest guidelines, effectively nixing the five-day isolation recommendation. In March, the agency updated its guidelines to mirror guidance for other respiratory infections.

People can return to work or regular activities if their symptoms are mild and improving and it's been a day since they've had a fever, but the CDC still recommends those with symptoms stay home.

"The recommendations suggest returning to normal activities when, for at least 24 hours, symptoms are improving overall, and if a fever was present, it has been gone without use of a fever-reducing medication," the guidance states.

Once activities are resumed, the CDC still recommends "additional prevention strategies" for an additional five days, including wearing a mask and keeping distance from others.

The agency is recommending that people should still try to prevent infections in the first place, by getting vaccinated, washing their hands, and taking steps to bring in more outdoor fresh air.

Can I still get free COVID tests?

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the federal ICATT program offers no-cost COVID-19 testing for uninsured people: here is a locator that folks can use to find places near them.

Dr. Mary Hayden, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Rush University System for Health, also noted that free options remain available for those who are uninsured through local health departments and community health clinics.