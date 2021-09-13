COVID Metrics: Coronavirus Vaccination Rates Decline in Illinois After Summer Upswing

After a run of increased vaccinations across the state, likely caused by concerns over a delta variant-driven surge in COVID cases, vaccination rates are rapidly declining, decreasing by more than half in the last 10 days.

On Sept. 1, the state was averaging more than 40,000 new COVID vaccinations a day over a seven-day period. In just 10 days, that number has been more than cut in half, dropping to 19,102 average vaccine doses administered per day, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to IDPH data, more than 14.2 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the state of Illinois, with nearly 54% of all state residents now fully vaccinated against the virus.

IDPH officials say 81.7% of residents over the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated against COVID, with 85.7% of those residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Among residents 18 and older, 64.6% of those individuals have been fully vaccinated, while nearly 70% have received at least one dose, according to state officials.

More than 69% of children age 12 to 17 in Chicago have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the highest rate in the state.

Among residents between the ages of 18 and 64, DuPage County is on top of the heap, with 75% of the population having received at least one dose. Cook County is just behind at 74%, according to IDPH data.

Among those residents 65 and older, Kendall County is leading the pack, with 99.69% of those residents having received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. In DuPage County, 95.2% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose.

The IDPH says that nine of Illinois’ 102 counties have had 90% or more of their residents age 65 and older receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Breakthrough case hospitalizations and deaths remain extremely low in the state, according to IDPH. Of the more than 6.86 million residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, just 1,510, or 0.022% of that population, have been hospitalized due to COVID. Of those residents, 337, or 0.005% of fully vaccinated individuals, have died after contracting COVID.