COVID in Illinois: What is a ‘Close Contact'? Here's What the CDC Says

Coronavirus cases are on their way back up in Illinois, and residents may need a refresher course on what to do in the event that someone they know contracts the illness.

Before we get to that, first it is important to determine what the CDC considers a "close contact" to be.

What is a Close Contact?

The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health define a close contact as “someone who was less than six feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”

If residents are considered to be a “close contact” with someone diagnosed with COVID, then you may need to quarantine. Here’s what the CDC says to do:

If You Were Exposed and are NOT Up-to-Date on COVID Vaccinations

-Quarantine for at least five days.

-Wear a well-fitting mask if you must be around others in your home.

-Do not travel.

-Get tested at least five days after your “close contact” with a COVID-positive patient.

-After five days of quarantine, residents should continue to monitor for symptoms for up to five more days. Residents should also continue to wear masks if possible, and should avoid spending time with immunocompromised individuals.

If You Were Exposed and ARE Up-to-Date on COVID Vaccinations

-No quarantine is necessary unless you develop symptoms.

-Residents are still advised to wear a mask for 10 full days.

-It is also recommended for individuals to get a COVID test at least five days after exposure.

If You Were Exposed BUT Have Had COVID in the Last 90 Days

-No quarantine is necessary unless residents develop symptoms.

-Residents are advised to wear a mask for up to 10 days after exposure.