COVID in Illinois: 2,035 New Coronavirus Cases, 24 Deaths, 74K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois have reported more than 2,000 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 24 additional deaths.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 74,461 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered on Saturday.

Officials say that 2,035 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state to 1,321,033 cases since the pandemic began.

The 24 fatalities reported in the state bring Illinois to 21,826 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, 61,299 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the state to more than 22.2 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate on all tests remained steady at 3.5%, while the preliminary seven-day rolling positivity rate on individuals tested decreased to 4%, according to state officials.

Even with the dip in vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the state is still averaging nearly 108,000 doses of the vaccine per day. According to the latest COVID-19 data from the state, 29.59% of Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus, with 3,769,787 residents fully vaccinated.

More than 8.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered during the pandemic, and 936,295 remain in the state’s inventory at this time.

Officials report 2,032 patients that are currently hospitalized in the state, with 477 of those patients in the ICU. Of those patients, 247 are on ventilators, according to officials.