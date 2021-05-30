COVID Hospitalizations in Illinois Hit New Low as Cases Continue to Drop

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers in Illinois continued their downward trend on Sunday, hitting their lowest levels since the COVD pandemic exploded last spring.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,078 patients are currently hospitalized in the state of Illinois due to coronavirus complications, marking the lowest number recorded since publicly-available data was released by IDPH on April 14, 2020.

This comes after a brief spike in hospitalizations in late March and early April, with the high-point of 2,288 patients coming on April 19, according to IDPH data.

Since then, vaccination numbers have continued to climb in the state, and both COVID cases and hospitalizations have continued to decline even as coronavirus mitigation rules have been pared back.

Now, the state is set to potentially roll into Phase Five of its COVID reopening plan on June 11, which would mean an elimination of all mitigation rules, including occupancy limits and other strategies.

The state is also making headway in terms of the number of severely ill COVID patients, as 298 are currently in intensive care units statewide. That is approaching record-low territory as well, which the state saw earlier this year before a brief spike in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Of those patients, 163 are currently on ventilators. At its lowest point, the state had 94 patients on ventilators in mid-March.