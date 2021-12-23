COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Reports 77K New Cases, 318 Deaths in Last Week

The state of Illinois averaged more than 11,000 new cases of coronavirus per day in the last week, along with more than 45 new fatalities per day amid dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 77,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last seven days in the state, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to more than two million.

In the last seven days, 318 deaths have been linked to COVID, according to state officials. A total of 27,435 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, with another 3,131 listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Testing has gone up in recent weeks for COVID, with 1,176,096 new test results returned to state labs within the last week. More than 43.2 million tests have been performed during the pandemic thus far, state officials said.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week has gone up to 6.3%, while the positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 8.6%.

Illinois is averaging 65,287 new COVID vaccinations per day, and 71.8% of state residents have now received at least one COVID shot. Just over 64% of eligible state residents are now vaccinated against the virus.