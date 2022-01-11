COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Reports 28K New Cases, Sets New Hospitalization Record

The state of Illinois reported more than 28,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with nearly 350,000 tests performed as officials continue to cope with the virulent omicron variant.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 28,110 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID were reported in the last 24 hours statewide.

In all, 2,488,380 cases of the virus have been reported since the pandemic began, and the state is now averaging 32,173 cases of COVID each day over the last week, a new record-high.

Officials say that 92 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state to 28,660 during the pandemic. Another 3,368 deaths have been classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to IDPH data.

In the last day, 347,053 test results were returned to state laboratories, one of the largest single-day testing numbers in the pandemic. In all, more than 47.1 million tests have been performed since Feb. 2020, officials said.

The state’s positivity rates dropped for the second consecutive day, with 12% of all COVID tests coming back with positive results and 16.9% of all individuals tested returning positive results.

The state did set another hospitalization record on Tuesday, with 7,353 Illinois hospital patients currently infected with the virus. Of those patients, 1,152 are in intensive care unit beds, according to health data.