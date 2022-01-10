COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Reports 19K New Cases as Daily Average Goes Down

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 19,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with more than 7,100 patients currently hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

The state reported 19,237 cases on Monday, the lowest number since Jan. 2. The state is now averaging 31,647 new cases per day, seeing a decline in that number for the first time since Dec. 27.

In all, the state has reported 2,460,270 cases of COVID during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 34 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing Illinois to 28,568 COVID fatalities since the pandemic began in Feb. 2020. Another 3,348 deaths are currently listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, the state announced that it has collected 153,056 new test results, bringing the state to an all-time high average of 235,455 tests per day over the last week.

The state’s positivity rate declined on Monday, with 13.4% of all tests coming back with positive results and 17.3% of patients tested coming back with positive results, according to IDPH data. More than 46.8 million tests have been conducted in the state during the pandemic.

Currently there are 7,114 patients hospitalized that have been diagnosed with COVID in the state, which is down from the high watermark of 7,170 that was set on Sunday.

Of those patients, 1,139 are currently in intensive care units, according to IDPH data.

According to IDPH, 68.8% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated statewide. The state is now averaging 54,224 vaccine doses administered per day, with that number spiking sharply upward in recent days.

State officials say that nearly 3.4 million booster doses have been administered so far statewide.

In all, 6,087 fully vaccinated Illinoisans, or 0.078% of the state’s fully vaccinated population, have been hospitalized after contracting COVID. Of those, 1,674 patients, or 0.022% of the fully vaccinated population, have died due to complications of the virus.

Approximately 70% of patients who were hospitalized after being fully vaccinated were age 65 or older, and 87% of those patients who died after being fully vaccinated were in that age demographic.