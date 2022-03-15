COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Case Numbers Begin to Flatten After Long Decline

After a long decline from the heights of the omicron variant, Illinois’ COVID case numbers have begun to flatten out, along with the state’s hospitalization rates.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 1,574 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the daily average to 1,251 new cases per day.

That represents a slight increase from March 8, when the state’s average hit its low-point of 1,114 new cases per day, according to IDPH data.

In all, 3,049,616 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths have also followed a similar trend, with the state now average 23 new fatalities per day. That average has stayed steady over the last week, with the state reporting zero new fatalities on Sunday and Monday.

Officials reported 32 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 33,139 during the pandemic. An additional 4,253 fatalities are currently classified as “probable” COVID deaths.

The state is now averaging just under 89,000 new COVID tests per day, with a positivity rate of 1.4% over the last week. More than 56 million tests have been performed in the state.

COVID hospitalizations in the state have also showed signs of flattening after long declines following the omicron-driven surge. As of Monday, the state has 583 patients hospitalized with COVID, with 94 of those patients currently in intensive care units.

Just 3% of the state’s hospital beds are in use by COVID patients.