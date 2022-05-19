COVID by the Numbers: Hospitalizations Up Nearly 20% as Cases Keep Rising in Illinois

Health officials in Illinois say that the state is now averaging more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus per day, with hospitalizations hitting levels not seen in nearly three months.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state is now averaging 6,273 cases per day over the last week. That number represents an increase of 11.8% in the last seven days, officials said.

Hospitalizations in the state are now rising faster than cases, according to IDPH data. Currently, there are 1,083 patients in Illinois hospitals that have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number reported by the state since Feb. 23.

That number represents an increase of 19% over the last week.

Of those 1,083 patients, 100 are currently in intensive care unit beds, according to officials.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois has reported 7,555 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, along with 15 additional fatalities.