COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

Coronavirus positivity rates and hospitalizations are continuing to rise in several Illinois health care regions, but intensive care unit bed availability is beginning to increase in others.

Several regions in southern Illinois, including Region 4, are still seeing elevated positivity rates this week. According to the latest statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, that region, located near St. Louis, has a positivity rate of 7.6%. That number has continued to rise in recent weeks, and is the highest in the state.

In Region 5, located in the southern tip of Illinois, the positivity rate has begun to steady, currently sitting at 6.3%, but hospitalizations have risen nine times in the last 10 days, and ICU bed availability has now dropped to 20%, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Region 8, comprised of Kane and DuPage counties, with increases reported on eight of the last 10 days. The region’s positivity rate currently stands at 1.7%, representing a small increase over the last 10 days.

Here are all the latest numbers from around the state:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.1% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 30% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5.3% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 30% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 7.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 32% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 6.3% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days increasing

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.4% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 37% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 1.6% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 24% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate: 1.7% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 28% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 1.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 1.3% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 19% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 1.2% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days increasing