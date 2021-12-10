COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Each of Illinois' 11 health care regions is reporting at least 9 out of 10 days of increasing hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases climb in areas across the state, according to newly released data.

Region 1, located in the northwestern corner of the state, has seen its positivity rate rise to 9.5% in recent days - the highest out of any region in Illinois.

Under previous Illinois Department of Public Health rules, any region with positivity rates in excess of 8%, ICU bed availability below 20%, or increasing hospitalizations would have been subjected to more stringent mitigation rules.

Region 6, located in the eastern portion of the state and including Champaign County, has also surpassed the 8% threshold for positivity rates, sitting at 8.8%. The area has also seen rapid increases in COVID hospitalizations over the last month, according to IDPH data.

Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, has seen decreases in positivity rates in recent days, but still sits about the 8% threshold, with the number now at 8.3%. ICU bed availability in the region is also low, sitting at 8%.

Other areas are also seeing rises in hospitalizations and in positivity rates. Region 3, located in the western part of the state, has seen a rapid increase in the positivity rate, more than doubling from 2.9% on Nov. 8 to 7.1% on Dec. 7.

The region has also seen hospitalizations increase each of the last 10 days, according to IDPH data.

Here are the current COVID metrics from each of the state’s 11 health care regions.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 9.5% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 11% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 9/10 days increasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 8.0% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 12% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 7.1% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 13% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 6.9% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 24% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 6.7% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 9% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 9/10 days increasing

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 8.8% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 15% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee Counties):

Positivity Rate – 8.3% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 8% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage Counties):

Positivity Rate – 6.5% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 16% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake Counties):

Positivity Rate – 6.3% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 14% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate – 4.6% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 10% (increasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate – 3.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 13% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days increasing